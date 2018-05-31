Wyden Statement on Announcement of new Tariffs on American Allies

WASHINGTON—Finance Committee ranking member Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., issued the following statement in response to the administration’s announcement it will levy new tariffs on steel and aluminum from Canada, Mexico and the European Union:



“The U.S. does need to take tough, immediate action to fight back against China’s predatory policies, and bring back American steel and aluminum jobs,” Wyden said. “But these tariffs, on the very allies we need to pressure China, make no sense. To date the Administration appears to be pursuing a trade policy that creates economic chaos and uncertainty rather than jobs for hard working Americans.”