Trump accuses Pelosi of being an ‘MS-13 lover’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — President Donald Trump has accused House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of being an “MS-13 lover” and dismissed a Democratic Senate candidate as a “tool” of Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

That line of attack is likely to become familiar as Trump boosts Republican congressional candidates ahead of midterm elections.

He traveled to Tennessee on Tuesday to promote the Senate candidacy of congresswoman Marsha Blackburn. She is likely to face Democratic former Gov. Phil Bredesen in a fall contest that’s among those crucial to holding onto a Republican majority.

Besides headlining a private fundraiser for Blackburn, Trump used a public rally to urge supporters not to become “complacent” this fall while Democrats were “sticking together” to block his agenda.