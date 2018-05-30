In the time it takes to tweet, Roseanne Barr loses her job

NEW YORK (AP) — Roseanne Barr shows no signs she will remain quiet about her firing from her popular ABC series and has highlighted supporters’ tweets criticizing the network.

Barr engaged in a series of tweets Tuesday night, hours after ABC announced it was canceling the rebooted “Roseanne” over a racist tweet by the comedian attacking Valerie Jarrett, an adviser to former President Barack Obama.

Barr’s post-firing tweets included an apology to those who lost their jobs because of her words, but her choice of retweets struck a defiant tone. They included one post that juxtaposed an image of Jarrett with an image of a “Planet of the Apes” actor — a comparison that led to her firing.

She later tweeted that people should not defend her.