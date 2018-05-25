Trump says US now ‘talking to’ North Korea about summit

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says the United States is “talking to” North Korea after he canceled a planned summit with leader Kim Jong Un (kim jawng oon). He told reporters Friday that “everybody plays games.”

Asked about the summit, Trump said Friday: “We’ll see what happens, it could even be the 12th,” referring to the June 12 date originally set.

Trump, who spoke to reporters at the White House before heading to the Naval Academy graduation ceremony, stressed that both sides would like the summit to happen. He said: “They very much want to do it, we’d like to do it.”

Trump withdrew from the summit Thursday, but has left open the possibility that the two leaders could still meet.