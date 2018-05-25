Trump not backing down on ‘spy’ allegations

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is not backing down on his unproven claim that the FBI planted a spy in his presidential campaign.

Trump is tweeting an interview aired Thursday night on the “Tucker Carlson Tonight” program. A writer for the conservative media website The Federalist told Carlson that “everyone knows there was a Spy” in Trump’s 2016 campaign.

Trump has branded his latest attempt to discredit the special counsel’s Russia investigation as “spygate,” part of a newly invigorated strategy embraced by his Republican colleagues to raise suspicions about the probe into Russia meddling in the 2016 campaign.

He has embellished reports that a longtime U.S. government informant approached members of his campaign in a possible bid to glean intelligence on Russian efforts to sway the election.

On Friday, Trump tweeted, “The Democrats are now alluding to the concept that having an Informant placed in an opposing party’s campaign is different than having a Spy, as illegal as that may be. But what about an “Informant” who is paid a fortune and who “sets up” way earlier than the Russian Hoax?”

__