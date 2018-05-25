Memorial Day Weekend events

FRIDAY

The Grass Valley Pavillion is holding a four-day garage/rummage sale today through Monday from 9:30 am to 5 pm each day. The event is a fundraiser for the pavillion.

Oregon Mounted Shooting Association and South Sound Mounted Shooters are hosting a Cowboy Mounted Shooting Competition May 25 to May 28. The Klickitat County Fairgrounds will be the site of this “Border War” between Oregon and Washington. Cowboy Mounted Shooting is the nation’s fastest growing equestrian sport, and has been described as “equestrian NASCAR.” Mounted contestants compete in this fast-action, timed event, using two .45 Colt caliber, Old West-style single-action revolvers, each loaded with five rounds of specially prepared (arena safe) blank ammunition.

Goldendale Summer Fun Cruise-In Friday starts 6 pm from Maryhill Loops Road to Pite’s Pizza in Goldendale

SATURDAY

The Dalles Farmer’s Market opens for the season at The Dalles City Park Saturday

The public is invited to the Granada Theatre Saturday at 11 a.m. to hear owner Chuck Gomez share the Theatre’s long history. Sponsored by the Wasco County Historical Society, the event is free.

SUNDAY

The two-day Wasco Memorial Day weekend celebration kicks off Sunday morning with Country Breakfast from 7:30-10:30 am at North Sherman County Rural Fire Protection District on Old Hwy. 97 – a benefit for ABC Huskies Day Care; and from 4-6 pm its a family fun night, with hot dogs, nachos and games

MONDAY, MAY 28

Memorial Day ceremony in The Dalles will be held at 11 am at the Veterans Memorial at the viewpoint across from Sorosis Park. The ceremony this year is sponsored by the Willard Anderson VFW Post 2471, with the assistance of the American Legion Post 19 and Auxilliary, Mid-Columbia Veterans Memorial Committee and by Point Man Ministries.

Goldendale American Legion ceremonies begin at 11 am at Centerville, followed by Stonehenge World War I Memorial at noon and at the IOOF Cemetary in Goldendale at 1 pm

The City of Wasco has a packed Memorial Day agenda:

7:30-10:30 am Country Breakfast at North Sherman County Rural Fire Protection District on Old Hwy. 97 – a benefit for ABC Huskies Day Care;

All day! Thumb a ride with City of Wasco tractor and wagon from the RR Depot

8 to 10 am sign-in for the Wasco Car show at the railroad depot park. Entry fee is just $5 and thee will be dash plaques for the first 10 entrants and trophies for the best auto, best truck and best hot rod. This is a come one, come all show for cars, trucks, andtiques, classics and hot rods. Everything from barn finds to complete restorations – they’d love to see them all

9-10:30 Parade sign-up next to Church of Christ

10 am veterans tribute and memorial service at the RR Depot

10:30 am Military Fly-over

11:30 am Parade with Grand Marshal Nell Melzer, followed by a pastry auction at the railroad depot after the parade

11:30 am Paradise Rose Chuck Wagon serving lunch at the Depot Park

1 p.m. Raffle Drawing for the grand prize for four people 2-day passes to Silverwood Theme Park and Boulder Beach plus other prizes

1-3 Bingo and Ice Cream Sundaes at the Parish Hall – Food Bank Benefit