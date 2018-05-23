Ejected for Trump-quoting shirt, student sues school

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon student suspended for wearing a “Donald J. Trump Border Wall Construction Co.” T-shirt has sued his school, claiming the punishment violated his right to free speech.

According to a complaint filed May 18 in Oregon District Court, Addison Barnes wore the shirt to a Liberty High School class where a discussion of immigration was scheduled. The shirt also featured the words, “The wall just got 10 feet taller,” a reference to a 2016 remark by President Donald Trump.

Building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border was a campaign promise from Trump.

School officials eventually told Barnes to cover the shirt or go home, according to the complaint.

Liberty High School officials did not immediately return a call seeking comment Tuesday, nor did Barnes’ lawyers.