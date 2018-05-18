Shooting suspect had slew of traffic infractions

DORAL, Fla. (AP) — Court records show no felony arrests but a slew of misdemeanor traffic infractions for the man suspected of firing shots at the Trump National Doral resort in South Florida.

Miami-Dade and Broward county court records show 42-year-old Jonathan Oddi was cited for offenses include speeding, driving with an expired driver’s license, failing to pay highway tolls, making improper turns and not having proof of insurance.

Most were settled by paying a fine.

Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez told news reporters Friday morning that Oddi entered a lobby at the resort, draped a flag over the counter, fired shots at the ceiling and waited for police to arrive. Oddi was wounded in the gunfire exchange.

President Donald Trump was not at the resort