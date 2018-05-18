Giuliani says Mueller narrows Trump questions

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s attorney, says the special counsel in the Russia probe has narrowed the scope of potential questions for the president.

Giuliani said on CNN Friday that the questions have been narrowed from five subject areas to two. He said they had received communication from the special counsel’s office Wednesday. Trump’s team has been negotiating whether he will sit down with special counsel Robert Mueller.

Giuliani said they don’t expect to be asked about the president’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen, who faces a criminal investigation in New York. But Giuliani did not provide many additional details, saying that some of it is “subject to negotiation.”