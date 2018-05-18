French snap up souvenirs before UK royal wedding

WINDSOR, England (AP) — The French may have overthrown their own monarchy more than two hundred years ago but for some there remains a fascination for the trappings of the royal experience.

French admirers of the British royal family were getting ready Friday for the wedding between Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle, with shops selling merchandise seeing brisk sales in recent days.

The Franco-British owner of the “British Shop” in Paris’ posh 16th district, Chantal Laserre, said customers have been rushing in to get souvenirs to mark the event. Laserre says “there’s an interest for this wedding because she is Catholic and she is divorced and she is American. It’s a big change in the royal family.”

Fresh out of Harry-and-Meghan dish towels, she was frustrated that she didn’t order more in advance.

All French news channels and other major television channels TF1, France 2, M6 will broadcast the wedding ceremony live on Saturday.