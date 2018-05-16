Wasco County May primary election results

Voters in Wasco County split their votes, electing one challenger and re-electing one incumbent for the Wasco County Commission. Final unofficial counts show Kathy Schwartz defeating incumbent Rod Runyon 3,431 votes, 58.84 percent to 2,382, 40.87 percent in the race for Commissioner Position #3, while incumbent Scott Hege easily held on to his seat with 3,457 votes, 66.83 percent to challenger Roy Justesen’s 1,684 votes, 32.55 %.

In money measures, Dufur sweepingly passed a three-year renewal of their recreation district’s operating budget with more than 81 percent approval, while the White River Health District was narrowly losing by six votes, the count currently 313 against, 307 in favor. That is close enough that there is a possibility it could change as ballots dropped off in other counties are mailed to Wasco County in the next few days.