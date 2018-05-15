Redrawn Pennsylvania map at play as 4 states hold primaries

A redrawn congressional map in Pennsylvania just three months ago has left candidates scrambling as four states prepare to hold primaries.

In Pennsylvania, primary voters will decide the fate of President Donald Trump’s pick for U.S. Senate. Idaho, Nebraska and Oregon are also holding primaries Tuesday.

Congressman Raul Labrador is one of three GOP candidates for governor in Idaho, a state so heavily Republican that the primary goes a long way to determining the general election.

Ten Republicans are vying for Oregon’s gubernatorial nomination — the most in more than a century. The interest among candidates belies the uphill climb for the party in the Democratic-leaning state.

In Nebraska, Omaha-area Democrats will have options for the first time in the state’s lone urban House district, where two liberals are running.