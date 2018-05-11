Catherine Reid – Landscapes of Anne of Green Gables

Amazon puts it this way:

Anne of Green Gables is a bestselling classic, and the inspiration behind the new Netflix hit Anne with an E. Fans of both will delight in the beautiful pages of The Landscapes of Anne of Green Gables as they discover how L. M. Montgomery’s deep connection to the landscapes of Prince Edward Island inspired her to write the beloved series. From the Lake of Shining Waters and the Haunted Wood to Lover’s Lane, readers will be immersed in the real places immortalized in the novel. Using Montgomery’s journals, archives, and scrapbooks, Catherine Reid explores the many similarities between Montgomery and her unforgettable heroine, Anne Shirley. The lush package includes Montgomery’s hand-colorized photographs, the illustrations originally used in Anne of Green Gables, and contemporary and historical photography.

Author Catherine Reid has taught at a number of different schools, most recently at Warren Wilson College, in Asheville, North Carolina, where she served as director of the creative writing program and specialized in creative nonfiction and environmental writing. In addition to two works of nonfiction, Falling into Place and Coyote, she has published essays in such journals as the Georgia Review, Fourth Genre, Bellevue Literary Review, and Massachusetts Review. She has been a creative writing fellow at the American Antiquarian Society in Worcester, Massachusetts, and the Virginia Center for the Creative Arts and has received fellowships in creative nonfiction from the North Carolina Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts. She lives and gardens in the mountains of western North Carolina.

We will add that the book is a true gem and author Catherine Reid has done a magnificent job worthy of the subject. To hear our interview with her, click on the grey podcast bar below:

