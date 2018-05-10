Explosive eruption possible at Hawaii volcano

PAHOA, Hawaii (AP) — Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano could soon send boulders and ash shooting out of its summit crater. That kind of explosive eruption was last displayed by the volcano nearly a century ago.

This eruption could occur even the volcano continues to splatter and ooze lava out of its eastern flank into a residential area.

Scientists said Wednesday the risks of an explosive summit eruption will rise in coming weeks as magma drains down the flank of the volcano.

Hawaii Gov. David Ige says a geothermal energy plant near the lava outbreak would remove its storage of a flammable gas called pentane by the end of the day Thursday.

He says it would be “very hazardous” if a volcanic vent were to open under the facility where the fuel is stored.