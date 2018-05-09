Trump says GOP had ‘great night’ in primaries

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — President Donald Trump says the GOP “had a great night,” after West Virginia Republicans rejected ex-convict Don Blankenship in state’s Senate primary.

Trump says on Twitter Wednesday: “The Republican Party had a great night. Tremendous voter energy and excitement, and all candidates are those who have a great chance of winning in November. The Economy is sooo strong, and with Nancy Pelosi wanting to end the big Tax Cuts and Raise Taxes, why wouldn’t we win?”

The West Virginia result helped avert a potential political disaster for a GOP already bracing for major losses in the November midterm elections.

In Indiana, Republicans chose wealthy businessman Mike Braun over two sitting congressmen to lead the party’s charge against a vulnerable Democratic senator in the fall.