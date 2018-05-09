Trump rules out DMZ as summit site

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer says he’s glad to see three detained Americans returning home from North Korea. At the same time, he is warning the Trump administration not to use Americans being held abroad as bargaining chips in negotiations.

The New York Democrat says he hopes President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are clear in their talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and other countries that “no regime has the right to hold Americans in captivity without cause.”

He added that “under no circumstances should Americans be viewed as bargaining chips.”

Schumer made the remarks Wednesday in the Senate.