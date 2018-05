WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s nominee to serve as CIA director says “I don’t believe torture works.”

Gina Haspel’s response comes in response to a question from Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris, who noted that President Donald Trump has said he believes torture works. She asked whether Haspel would agree with that statement.

Haspel says she believes CIA officers did extraordinary work to protect the country given the legal tools it was authorized to use.

