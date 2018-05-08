Despite risks, volcano offers affordable piece of paradise

PAHOA, Hawaii (AP) — The slopes of Kilauea offer a lush rural setting and affordable land that contrasts sharply with Hawaii’s more expensive real estate, but living on one of the world’s most active volcanoes comes with risks: A dozen lava vents have opened in streets of the Puna district and 35 structures have burned down.

Hawaii County Acting Mayor Wil Okabe says it’s difficult to immediately tell from aerial surveys how many are homes and how many are other uninhabited structures.

Residents of the Leilani Estates subdivision often can’t get homeowners insurance and say they won’t be able to recoup losses.

Kilauea (kill-ah-WAY’-ah) is one of the world’s most active volcanoes.