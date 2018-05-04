Tonkin Subaru and Subaru of America donate to Home at Last

Each year during the Subaru “Share the Love” event held during the year-end holiday season, Subaru of America donates $250 for every new Subaru vehicle sold or leased. Customers who purchase or lease a new Subaru vehicle during that period select a charity to receive the donation. Home At Last Humane Society was again this year the local Columbia Gorge partner with Tonkin Subaru for this special event. Through the generosity of Subaru customers, Steve Ross,

Tonkin Subaru General Sales Manager presented a check in the amount of $9,309 to Home At Last Board Members during this year’s Cherry Festival activities.

“We are very pleased to be a part of the good work being done by the staff and many

community volunteers at Home at Last” said Ross. Theirs is special work that should never go

unrecognized in the community. It was great local support from our Gorge Subaru customers

that make this contribution possible each year.”

Home at Last is a private, non-profit humane society caring for hundreds of animals each year

in the Gorge community and striving to ensure that no companion animal is killed simply

because it is homeless.