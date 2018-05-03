Weekend events May 4-6

FRIDAY, May 4

Dallesport Spring Bazaar and pre-Mother’s Day sale Friday noon to 6 pm, Saturday and Sunday 9 am to 5 pm at the Dallesport Community Center on Sixth Street. Raffle. food, pop and water plus a lemonade stand. Admission is free. Proceeds will benefit Veterans Home Fires Burning.

Wishram school hosting a casino Friday night 5 pm to 9:30 pm. Buy in Cost $10, $25, $50, $100. Games offered include blackjack, Texas hold-em, craps, and roulette.. Winner must be present to win the grand prize at the end of the evening. Grand prize is a airfare, hotel stay and Santa Monica Pier tickets for two people. There will also be second and third place prizes as well as door prizes. There will also be a taco bar for $6 and non-alcohol drinks will be available for purchase. Players must be 18 or older. Proceeds benefit the Wishram Associated Student Body, and the Classes of 2018,2019,2020, and 2021

SATURDAY, May 5

Citywide yard sale all day Saturday and Sunday in Moro, Oregon. Also, stop in and checkout the Art Walk located in downtown Historic Moro .

The Dalles residents are encouraged to join the 31st Annual Community Clean Up Day Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Yard debris and large items, such as furniture, may be disposed of at the Old Wasco County maintenance yard at the corner of West 10th Street and Walnut Street only on this date and time. Citizens are encouraged to separate usable goods from trash. Gently used items may be donated to the on-site Reuse Fair. Event participants may pick up “new” treasures from the Reuse Fair area at no cost. Lines for the cleanup event are long and move slowly. Please reduce traffic congestion by driving to the collection site going westbound on 10th Street and then turn right onto Walnut Street so waiting trucks can pull to the side of the road. Please drive safely when on site. Yard debris will be recycled so separate it from trash. Put leaves, grass and clippings in paper bags. Bundle branches with string or twine. Please bring household clean up items only to this annual event. No kitchen garbage or food waste. No tires, refrigerators, freezers or air conditioners. No computers, monitors or televisions. No dirt, rock or animal waste (manure). No business or commercial waste will be accepted.

New York City comes to The Dalles with a concert of music from Mozart to Cole Porter, 6 to 8 pm Saturday at the Granada Theater. The concert features dramatic mezzo-soprano Anna Viemeister, and the best musicians the Gorge has to offer. Anna was raised in The Dalles and is looking forward to appearing on stage in her home town. This concert is a mix of Classical, Jazz and Latin influenced music, with a little bit of musical theater. Tickets $25

Saturday May 5th is designated as “Wildfire Awareness Day” throughout the area as communities prepare for the upcoming wildfire season. Ponderosa Park, a Firewise Community near Goldendale, will be working on a project along Pine Forest Road to improve safe ingress/egress to the Park at Golden Pine. Residents in Keystone Acres, another Firewise Community, along the Glenwood Highway are also developing their work party plans as is the community of High Prairie.