Starving Yemen mothers skip meals to save their children

ADEN, Yemen (AP) — In huts and displaced camps across Yemen, women often give up their food so their children can eat; they have a meal of bread and tea, then wait hungry until the next day.

Around 2.9 million women and children are acutely malnourished; another 400,000 children are fighting for their lives, in the same condition as Mizrah.

Nearly a third of Yemen’s population — 8.4 million of its 29 million people — rely completely on food aid or else they would starve. That number grew by a quarter over the past year.

Aid agencies warn parts of Yemen could soon start to see widespread death from famine.

Meanwhile, the three-year civil war drags on between Yemen’s Shiite Houthi rebels and the U.S.-backed Saudi-led coalition fighting in support of the Yemeni government.

