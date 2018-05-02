Is Trump right about judges’ leanings? Maybe, review shows

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — President Donald Trump’s three travel bans have had a tortuous legal journey that has taken them before dozens of district court and appellate judges nominated by presidents from both major parties.

A review of those rulings by The Associated Press shows a sharp divide along party lines in judges’ opinions of the bans.

Of the nearly 40 federal judges who have weighed in on them, only one judge nominated by a Democratic president has supported Trump’s authority to keep out all travelers or deport those who arrived just as the first ban took effect. With some notable exceptions, Republican nominees have taken a broader view of presidential power and rejected limits on the executive orders.

The latest version of the ban is now before the U.S. Supreme Court, which heard arguments in April. A decision is expected by late June.