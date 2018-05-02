Coffin protest held in Armenia’s main square

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Anti-government protesters in Armenia have carried a mock coffin and funeral flowers to symbolize what the opposition says is the death of the country’s ruling party.

Scores of people carried the coffin through Republic Square before smashing it to the ground and stomping on a white wraith of flowers.

The protest follows the parliament’s rejection of a bid by opposition leader Nikol Pashinian to become prime minister that has intensified the political turmoil that has gripped the country since mid-April.

Mass demonstrations forced Serzh Sargsyan to resign last week as prime minister just days after he was named to the post. Sargsyan was Armenia’s president for 10 years before stepping down because of term limits.