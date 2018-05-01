Filing week May 14-18 for public office for Klickitat County

The Klickitat County Auditor’s Office will accept candidate filings for local

offices the week of May 14th-18th. Candidates may file online at:

vote.wa.gov/klickitat or in-person by visiting 205 S. Columbus Avenue, Room

203 in Goldendale. Candidates choosing to mail their Declarations of

Candidacy may do so beginning April 30th. All filings must be received no

later than 5:00 p.m. May 18th.

A complete list of offices open and applicable filing fees are available on our

website at: vote.wa.gov/klickitat.

Chief Deputy Auditor, Heather Jobe, is “anticipating a busy filing week with

68 local offices open for election, 58 of which are precinct committee officer

positions which allow voters to get involved at a ‘grassroots’ level.”

Additional information may be obtained by calling either (509) 773-4001 or

(800) 583-8050 or by emailing: voting@klickitatcounty.org. `