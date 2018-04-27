Rep. Gina Mosbrucker-McCabe to host legislative town halls May 8-10

Rep. Gina Mosbrucker-McCabe, R-Goldendale, will be holding town hall events throughout the 14th District to provide an overview of the 2018 legislative session, answer questions and get feedback and ideas from constituents.

The details are as follows:



Lyle Activity Center

WA-14 and 3rd St, Lyle, WA 98635

5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.



Quality Inn and Suites

808 E Simcoe Dr, Goldendale, WA 98620

5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.



Mt. Adams Country Club

1250 Rocky Ford Road, Toppenish, WA 98948

12 p.m. – 1 p.m.

The 2018 legislative session adjourned .