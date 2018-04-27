Rep. Gina Mosbrucker-McCabe to host legislative town halls May 8-10

Rep. Gina Mosbrucker-McCabe, R-Goldendale, will be holding town hall events throughout the 14th District to provide an overview of the 2018 legislative session, answer questions and get feedback and ideas from constituents.
The details are as follows:
May 8
Lyle Activity Center
WA-14 and 3rd St, Lyle, WA 98635
5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
May 9
Quality Inn and Suites
808 E Simcoe Dr, Goldendale, WA 98620
5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
May 10
Mt. Adams Country Club
1250 Rocky Ford Road, Toppenish, WA 98948
12 p.m. – 1 p.m.
The 2018 legislative session adjourned March 8.