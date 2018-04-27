Merkley to hold town halls in Polk, Yamhill, Sherman, Gilliam, Wheeler, Harney, Crook counties

Portland, OR – Oregon’s Senator Jeff Merkley will hold town halls in Polk, Yamhill, Sherman, Gilliam, Wheeler, Harney and Crook counties on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, May 4, 5 and 6.

He will update constituents on his work in Washington, D.C., and answer their questions and invite their suggestions about how to tackle the challenges facing Oregon and America.

“In our ‘We the People’ democracy, town hall meetings are an essential tool for me to hear from Oregonians and represent their interests back in D.C.,” Merkley said. “I invite everyone in these counties to come and discuss what we need to do to strengthen our state and our nation.”

Since joining the Senate in 2009, Merkley has held a town hall in each of Oregon’s 36 counties every year. These seven town halls will be his 345th, 346th, 347th, 348th, 349th, 350th, and 351st as a U.S. Senator. Details are below.

What:

Polk County Town Hall

Friday, May 4, 2018

Noon

Colonel Nesmith Readiness Center – Assembly Hall

12830 Westview Dr.

Dallas, OR 97338

What:

Yamhill County Town Hall

Friday, May 4, 2018

5:30 p.m.

McMinnville High School – Auditorium

615 NE 15th St.

McMinnville, OR 97128

—

What:

Sherman County Town Hall

Saturday, May 5, 2018

10 a.m.

Wasco School Events Center – Gymnasium

903 Barnett St.

Wasco, Oregon 97065

What:

Gilliam County Town Hall

Saturday, May 5, 2018

1:30 p.m.

Condon High School – Gymnasium

210 E. Bayard St.

Condon, OR 97823

What:

Wheeler County Town Hall

Saturday, May 5, 2018

4:30 p.m.

Spray School – Gymnasium

303 Park Ave.

Spray, OR 97874

What:

Harney County Town Hall

Sunday, May 6, 2018

1 p.m.

Harney County School District – Lincoln Auditorium

550 N Court Ave.

Burns, OR 97720

What:

Crook County Town Hall

Sunday, May 6, 2018

6 p.m.

Crook County High School – Gymnasium

1100 SE Lynn Blvd.

Prineville, OR 97754

###