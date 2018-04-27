Merkley to hold town halls in Polk, Yamhill, Sherman, Gilliam, Wheeler, Harney, Crook counties

Portland, OR – Oregon’s Senator Jeff Merkley will hold town halls in Polk, Yamhill, Sherman, Gilliam, Wheeler, Harney and Crook counties on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, May 4, 5 and 6.
He will update constituents on his work in Washington, D.C., and answer their questions and invite their suggestions about how to tackle the challenges facing Oregon and America.
“In our ‘We the People’ democracy, town hall meetings are an essential tool for me to hear from Oregonians and represent their interests back in D.C.,” Merkley said. “I invite everyone in these counties to come and discuss what we need to do to strengthen our state and our nation.”
Since joining the Senate in 2009, Merkley has held a town hall in each of Oregon’s 36 counties every year. These seven town halls will be his 345th, 346th, 347th, 348th, 349th, 350th, and 351st as a U.S. Senator. Details are below.
What:
Polk County Town Hall
Friday, May 4, 2018
Noon
Colonel Nesmith Readiness Center – Assembly Hall
12830 Westview Dr.
Dallas, OR 97338
What:
Yamhill County Town Hall
Friday, May 4, 2018
5:30 p.m.
McMinnville High School – Auditorium
615 NE 15th St.
McMinnville, OR 97128
What:
Sherman County Town Hall
Saturday, May 5, 2018
10 a.m.
Wasco School Events Center – Gymnasium
903 Barnett St.
Wasco, Oregon 97065
What:
Gilliam County Town Hall
Saturday, May 5, 2018
1:30 p.m.
Condon High School – Gymnasium
210 E. Bayard St.
Condon, OR 97823
What:
Wheeler County Town Hall
Saturday, May 5, 2018
4:30 p.m.
Spray School – Gymnasium
303 Park Ave.
Spray, OR 97874
What:
Harney County Town Hall
Sunday, May 6, 2018
1 p.m.
Harney County School District – Lincoln Auditorium
550 N Court Ave.
Burns, OR 97720
What:
Crook County Town Hall
Sunday, May 6, 2018
6 p.m.
Crook County High School – Gymnasium
1100 SE Lynn Blvd.
Prineville, OR 97754
