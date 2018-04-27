Jaime Herrera Beutler’s bill to expand economic development, jobs in southwest Washington receives committee hearing

Bipartisan bill would repeal antiquated 19th century prohibition on tribal lands, paving way for craft distillery businesses; distillery planned for Chehalis Tribal Reservation that would bring jobs to Southwest Washington

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Jaime Herrera Beutler’s bipartisan bill to repeal an antiquated 19th century prohibition of distilleries on tribal land received a committee hearing today.

In the U.S. House Natural Resources’ Indian Affairs Subcommittee hearing, Jaime testified in support of her bill that would allow increased economic development and bring new jobs to Southwest Washington by permitting the construction and operation of distilleries on tribal lands.

“I’m pleased to put this bill forward to help place Indian tribes on equal footing with non-tribal citizens by allowing them to pursue the same economic opportunities as everyone else,” Jaime said. “It’s encouraging that it’s advancing in Congress; it will be a win for the Chehalis Tribe when it’s allowed to build a distillery, brewery, restaurant and educational training facility on its own land. And it’ll be a win for Southwest Washington when we remove this 1834 law because this project will bring more than 100 jobs to our region.”

