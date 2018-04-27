House intel panel releases final report on Russia probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House intelligence committee has released its final report on Russian efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential campaign.

The GOP-authored report marks the close of its investigation, which began with bipartisan promise but ultimately succumbed to factional squabbling. Republicans announced the main findings last month, concluding there was no coordination between Donald Trump’s presidential campaign and Russia.

The panel did find that Russia sought to sow discord in the U.S. through cyberattacks and social media. Some portions of the public report are redacted for national security reasons. Republicans say they will pressure intelligence agencies to be able to release more information.

The report’s conclusion is fiercely opposed by committee Democrats. They say the committee did not interview enough witnesses or gather enough evidence to support its finding.