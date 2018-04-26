Weekend events April 27-29

FRIDAY

The 39th annual Cherry Festival in The Dalles kicks into high gear. Cascade Amusements NW Carnival opens at 2 pm on First Street, the open air market vendors open at 4 pm, also on First Street, and the family-friendly and alcohol-free Pit Party with DJ-E runs from 4 to 6 pm on the entertainment stage at Lewis & Clark festival park.

The 10th annual Home and Garden and Sportsman’s Show opens at noon in the Joan Frey Arena at the Klickitat County Fairgrounds in Goldendale. Dozens of exhibitors feturing home improvement, landscaping, gardening, home and garden decor, local contractors, and sportsman’s exhibits. Get ready for great food, drawings, giveaways, and more to help you get the best of outdoor living, home improvement, and this sportsman’s paradise. Be sure to stop by the Gorge Country Media booth to enter the drawing for a $750 gift certificate at Bi-Mart



SATURDAY

The 10th annual Home and Garden and Sportsman’s Show opens at 10 am in the Joan Frey Arena at the Klickitat County Fairgrounds in Goldendale and runs until 6 pm.

And it’s a day packed with Cherry Festival events in The Dalles

Watch the pros all day at the Cherry Fling Professional Disc Golf Tournament at Sorosis Park, starting at 7:45 am and running through 5 pm.

Little Miss Royal Ann and Little Mr. Royal Andy and the adult King Bing and Queen Ann will be crowned during the Cherry Festival Royalty Coronation Breakfast from 8 am to 9:30 am at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center.

If exercise is your thing, the Cherry Festival 3K, 5K and 10K Run and Walk is at 8 am at Dry Hollow Elementary School and akes you on paved roads past cherry orchards. Registration is $30 with a shirt, if available, and $15 without. Boys and girls 18-years old and under can register for $5, with no shirt, on the day of the event. The event is hosted by The Dalles High School cross-country team.

The Friends of Chinatown Open House runs from 9 am to 5 pm in the former Chinese laundry at 270 East First Street.

Motorcycle riders have a pari of events. The Teddy Bear Run starts at 9:45 am at the K-Mart parking lot on West Second and ends at the same location. That’s followed by the 14th Annual Poker Run, which will end at Route 30 Bottles and Brews.

The big Cherry Festival Parade gets under way at 10 am at Sixth and Webber streets at Cascade Square, winds through downtown east on Third Street and West on Second Street. There are quite a number of entries this year and it’s a great event for the whole family.

The Cascade Amusements Northwest Carnival and the open air market both open at 11 am on Saturday and there will be a Community Safety Fair at the old J.C. Penney parking lot that also begins at 11 am.

There will be an Agricultural Job Fair from noon to 6 pm Saturday and 10 am to 4 pm on Sunday at the main entrance for the Cherry Festival at Second and Washington streets. It’s open to the public, giving people a chance to visit with local growers, producers and orchardists about job opportunities. Local high school and college students are also encouraged to come. Oregon Cherry Growers, The Dalles Fruit Company LLC, Columbia Gorge Fruit Growers, Polehn Farms Inc., Orchard View Farms, and more will be in attendance to provide information and meet with prospective applicants.

The Society for Creative Anachronism, showcasing people who re-create the arts and skills of pre-17th-century Europe, will be in the Lewis and Clark Festival Park from noon to 5 pm.

Northern Wasco Parks and Recreation Department stages the 2018 Cherry Festival Adult Co-Ed Slow Pitch Softball Tournament at Kramer Field both Saturday and Sunday with a home run derby Saturday afternoon. First place team will receive a berth to the 2018 State/ Regional Tournament!

New for 2018 are a display of antique fire trucks from Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue on Court Street between Second and Third Streetds in front of the Fire Museum at City Hall and a beer truck with offerings from The Dalles’ exciting new brewery scene.

Entertainment on the Senator Cliff Bentz Stage

12:30pm – 1:00pm Dance Club Academy

1:00pm – 1:30pm Josh Cox

1:45pm – 2:15pm Tyson Huckins

2:30pm – 3:45pm Willy & Nelson

4:00pm – 5:00pm Jam the Band

5:15pm – 6:00pm James Andrews “Ole Rusty”

6:00pm – 6:30pm TDHS Pie Eating Contest

6:30pm Cherry Idol competition features singers competing in both youth and adult categories.

And there’s a Roller Derby double header Saturday at the Readiness Center The Gorge Roller Girls All Stars take on Lilac City Roller Derby at 5 PM, then at 7 PM Gorge Roller Girls Blood N Gorge will take on Chaos Theory Pickup Rollers. Doors opens at 4 pm. Tickers $5.50 to $10.50

SUNDAY

Goldendale Home and Garden and Sportsman’s show open from 10 am to 3 pm.

Cherry Festival Open Air Market opens at 10 am.

Cornerstone Church hour of worship 10 to 11 am at the Senator Cliff Bentz festival stage.

Agricultural job fair opens at 10 am.

And from 12:30 to 5 pm on the festival stage, Pando Productions presents Mexican music with

Farones Del Norte USA

Frery Y Sus Tec Lados Y

and Rafaga De Tierra Caliente