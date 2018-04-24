White House stands by VA nominee Jackson

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is standing behind Ronny Jackson, President Donald Trump’s choice to be Veterans Affairs secretary amid growing questions about his qualifications.

Spokesman Hogan Gidley is praising Jackson, who is Trump’s White House doctor and a Navy rear admiral, for serving as a physician to three U.S. presidents, both Republican and Democrat. He says Jackson has a record of “strong decisive leadership” and is “exactly what’s needed at the VA.”

Senators have been discussing plans to delay Jackson’s confirmation hearing, saying more time may be needed to review whether Jackson can manage a massive agency of 360,000 employees serving 9 million veterans.

The hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.