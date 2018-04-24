Macron highlights ties between France and US

WASHINGTON (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is highlighting the close ties between his nation and the United States during his visit to the White House.

Macron, standing alongside President Donald Trump Tuesday, said “America represents endless possibilities for my country.”

He also told Trump that “France shares with your country an ideal of freedom and peace.”

Macron touted how the French fought alongside George Washington during the American Revolution, which laid the blueprint for cooperation between the nations.

The French president, who enjoys a closer relationship with Trump than many of his European peers, said that France works alongside the U.S. on challenges like terrorism, North Korea and Iran.

He is expected to lobby Trump to maintain the Iran nuclear deal and reconsider the decision to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement.