AP-NORC poll: Privacy debacle prompts social-media changes

NEW YORK (AP) — If you’ve made changes to how you use social media since Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica privacy debacle, you’re not alone.

A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that 7 out of 10 of online adults who’ve heard of the Cambridge Analytica scandal have changed their social media behavior.

Cambridge Analytica is a data mining company that may have accessed private information of some 87 million Facebook users in an effort to influence elections outcomes.

And since 9 in 10 Americans have heard at least a little bit about Cambridge Analytica, this means the scandal has led to widespread changes in the use of social media among Americans.