Vigil held for woman killed in Southwest flight

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Lt. Gov. John Sanchez speaking at a memorial service for the Albuquerque woman who died after an in-flight accident on a Southwest Airlines plane described Jennifer Riordan as a “pillar of the community.”

Nearly a thousand people gathered Sunday for the service at her alma mater, the University of New Mexico.

Sanchez read a statement from Gov. Susana Martinez expressing their condolences. He presented Riordan’s husband with a flag that was flown at half-staff at the state Capitol in her memory.

The 43-year-old bank executive was on a plane when one of the engines reportedly exploded, sending shrapnel through a window. Passengers say Riordan was partially blown out of a window.

She later died at a hospital.

Riordan served as vice president of community relations for Wells Fargo’s New Mexico operations.