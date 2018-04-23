Man who snatched AR-15 from gunman: ‘It was life or death’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The man who snatched an AR-15 rifle away from a gunman at a Tennessee restaurant says his was a “selfish” act of self-preservation and he doesn’t consider himself a hero. But he says he’s glad he could save other lives.

James Shaw Jr. says he made a split-second decision to challenge the suspect early Sunday at a Nashville Waffle House. He got the gun away threw it over a counter, adding, “It was hot, but I didn’t care. It was life or death.”

Authorities say they are still searching for the 29-year-old suspect, Travis Reinking, adding he fatally shot two people in the restaurant parking lot and two more inside the eatery.

Waffle House CEO Walter Ehmer told Shaw at a news conference Sunday: “You don’t get to meet too many heroes in life. We are forever in your debt.”