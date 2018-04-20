It was Putin call that had Trump fuming at Flynn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump fumed at former national security adviser Michael Flynn over a delayed return call to Russian President Vladimir Putin. That’s what two people familiar with the call told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the matter.

Trump’s displeasure with Flynn was revealed late Thursday in memos written by former FBI Director James Comey detailing his conversations with Trump. The identity of the foreign leader, with whom Trump spoke on Jan. 28, 2017, was blacked out in the copies of the memos sent to Capitol Hill on Thursday and obtained by the AP.

Comey recounts how Trump at a private White House dinner pointed his fingers at his head and complained that Flynn “has serious judgment issues” over failing to promptly alert him to Putin’s call shortly after his inauguration.

AP POLL-AMERICAN OUTLOOK

AP-NORC Poll: Americans expect Russia tension will get worse

WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans largely fear the U.S. relationship with Russia and China will get worse in the coming year. And despite signs of diplomatic progress with Kim Jong Un on nuclear weapons, nearly half say the same about North Korea.

That’s according to a new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

The poll provides insight into the public’s view on the direction of ties with those key U.S. strategic rivals, 15 months after President Donald Trump took office.

It finds that Americans are most downbeat about the relationship with Russia. Some 56 percent think the relationship will get worse over the next year, while just 13 percent think it will improve.

On China, 48 percent expect relations to get worse. Just 17 percent expect things to get better.