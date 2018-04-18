Wyden statement on failure of IRS tax filing and payment systems

Senate Finance Committee Ranking Member Ron Wyden, D-Ore., today issued the following statement regarding the failure of IRS’ electronic tax return filing and payment systems:

“While we don’t yet know what has caused this systems failure, the lack of Republican funding for the IRS to serve taxpayers will only compound the issue. Americans should not be punished for being unable to file their tax returns or pay their tax bills today.”

Editor’s note: The IRS officially announced they were extending the deadline to midnight Wednesday April 18.