Sen. Murray statement on U.S. missile dtrikes in Syria

(Washington, D.C.) – U.S. Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) released the following statement after President Trump announced the U.S. and its allies had launched missile strikes in Syria.

“President Assad’s use of chemical weapons and attacks on civilians are inexcusable, inhumane, and illegal. While I support the goal of holding President Assad accountable and degrading his ability to use chemical weapons, I have a number of questions and concerns about ’s action and the plan moving forward that I am going to want answers to in the days ahead.”