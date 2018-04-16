Granddaughter: Barbara Bush resting comfortably

HOUSTON (AP) — Jenna Bush Hager says her grandmother, former first lady Barbara Bush, is resting comfortably with family members at her side.

Hager’s comments to NBC’s “Today” show Monday come a day after the family announced the 92-year-old Bush has decided not to seek additional medical treatment and is instead focusing on “comfort care” at home in Houston.

Hager, who is an anchor on the show, told “Today” that her grandmother is a “fighter” and that “the world is better because she’s in it.” She says Bush is in “great spirits.”

Bush, the wife of former President George H.W. Bush, has been treated for decades for Graves’ disease, a thyroid condition. Several media reports say she also suffers from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and has used an oxygen tank in recent years.