Zinke believes Teddy was right

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ryan Zinke, Donald Trump’s choice to be interior secretary, says he is an “unapologetic admirer of Teddy Roosevelt” and believes Roosevelt was right to place millions of acres of land in the West under federal protection.

The Republican Montana congressman says in prepared remarks for his confirmation hearing Tuesday that national parks and forests offer Americans the opportunity to hike, hunt, fish, camp and enjoy the great outdoors. Zinke says his father and the Boys Scouts taught him the principles of environmental stewardship and the importance of public access to public lands.

He says those lands should also be used to harvest timber and mine for coal and other energy sources.

The Associated Press obtained a copy of Zinke’s remarks in advance of a Senate energy committee hearing.