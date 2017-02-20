Yakama Nation celebrates reburial of their relative, the Ancient One

Toppenish, Wash. The following statement is from JoDe Goudy, Chairman of the Yakama Nation Tribal Council:.

“The return of our ancestor to Mother Earth is a blessing for all Yakama people. The Ancient One (also known as the “Kennewick Man”) may now finally find peace, and we, his relatives, will equally feel content knowing that this work has been completed on his behalf. For more than two decades we have fought on behalf of our ancestors. The unity of the native people during our collective efforts to bring the Ancient One home is a glimpse of how life once was, when we were all one people.”

“We humble ourselves before our Creator knowing that without the practice of our way of life, we cease to be Yakamas. When this work is completed, we will respectfully step forth to continue the work that lies before all of us. Throughout the lands, there are countless other relatives, artifacts, and possessions that lie within various collections, amongst various entities, governed by various laws. Our work will continue on their behalf because they must be returned to their appropriate resting place. We must fix the governing laws that allow such disrespect to continue to be dictated to our collective peoples.”

“We thank all of those who stood with us and helped us bring the Ancient One home, including, President Barack Obama and Governor Jay Inslee. We would also like to thank Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) along with Congressmen Heck (D-WA), Kilmer (D-WA), Newhouse (R-WA), and Walden (R-OR) for their efforts in Congress. And we are especially grateful for Dr. Allyson Brooks, the Washington State Historic Preservation Officer, whose advocacy for justice in this case was critical to our victory we celebrate . Finally, we are appreciative to the Burke Museum and Staff, who have respectfully cared for our relative for the past two decades, while he awaited his return home. We hope our continued work will see equal, if not perhaps even greater support from all who are in positions of authority to do so.”