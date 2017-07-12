Wray says he hasn’t been asked about loyalty

WASHINGTON (AP) — FBI director nominee Christopher Wray says he has not been asked to pledge his loyalty to the White House nor would he do so.

Wray says his loyalty is to the Constitution, the rule of law and the mission of the FBI. The comments came after questions from Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy.

Wray says, “no one asked me for any kind of loyalty oath at any point during this process, and I sure as heck didn’t offer one.”

Leahy says he remains disturbed by FBI director James Comey’s abrupt firing. President Donald Trump is said to have asked Comey for a loyalty pledge during a private dinner before his dismissal.