Woman plans to sue Ore. for releasing man who faked illness

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The wife of an Oregon man who died in a traffic crash involving a suspect fleeing police intends to sue the state, alleging the suspect should not have been on the road.

Anthony Montwheeler was discharged from the Oregon State Hospital in December after telling the Psychiatric Security Review Board he faked mental illness for 20 years to stay out of prison following the kidnapping of his first wife and son.

Montwheeler’s now charged with murder after police say he killed a different ex-wife in January after kidnapping her in Idaho. He then collided head-on with the vehicle driven by David Bates of Vale, Oregon.

Jessica Bates has filed a tort claim notice, which preserves a person’s right to sue a public entity. Her attorney, Bruce Skaug, says the crash left five children fatherless, and Bates will seek at least $5 million.