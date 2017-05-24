Woman dies in boating crash on Columbia River

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a woman died after the boat she was on crashed into a pylon on the Columbia River.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and Port of Portland fire crews responded Monday night to a report of a boat sinking near the Glen Jackson Bridge.

Deputies found a man and a woman in the water near the north end of the bridge.

Sheriff’s Lt. Chad Gaidos says the woman died from her injuries at Southwest Washington Medical Center. The sheriff’s office has identified the woman as 46-year-old Heidi Knight of Wilsonville, Oregon.

The boat operator was identified as 55-year-old Steven Schalk of Milwaukie, Oregon who was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Gaidos says the boaters weren’t wearing life vests and that speed and water conditions were likely factors in the crash.