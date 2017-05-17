Wisconsin and Oklahoma governors to tour damage

ELK CITY, Okla. (AP) — Gov. Scott Walker plans to tour the storm devastation in northwestern Wisconsin where a tornado leveled a mobile home park, killing one person and injuring at least two dozen others.

Walker will survey what’s left of the Prairie Lakes Estates Mobile Home Park near Chetek Wednesday afternoon. Officials say residents of the park will be allowed to enter the site to look for their belongings around noon.

Barron County Sheriff Christopher Fitzgerald on Wednesday praised the efforts of first responders. He says that in some cases, the responders left their own storm-damaged homes to help search the mobile home park. Fitzgerald says they lifted walls off people who were trapped.

Tornadoes reportedly touched down in five states on Tuesday night, including Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Texas, in addition to Wisconsin. A tornado destroyed homes in a western Oklahoma subdivision and killed a man who was trying to flee to safety.