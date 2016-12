JERUSALEM (AP) — A pair of Western diplomats in New York say that an expected U.N. vote on a resolution demanding a halt to Israeli settlement activities has been postponed. The diplomats, both of whom have knowledge of the process, both spoke on condition of anonymity as they weren’t authorized to release the information.

One diplomat didn’t give a time-frame for when the vote may now occur. The other said the matter has been postponed indefinitely as Egypt has bowed to Israeli pressure.