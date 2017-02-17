Weekend events – food, fun and the flicks

FRIDAY

Tonight the 11th Annual Italian Night and Raffle, hosted by the Beneventi family from 5 to 8 pm at Grace Baptist Church in White Salmon The all-you-can-eat lasagna served at this event has been called “the best in the Gorge,” and Beneventi’s doesn’t have it on their menu. The Annual Italian Night is the only place to get it! There’s also outstanding vegetarian lasagna, chicken parmesan, penne pasta, garlic bread, salad, and dessert. The event features a raffle with countless prizes; everything from gift cards to handmade goods and awesome gift baskets. Tickets $15 for adults, $5 for children ages 5-10, free for 4 and younger. All proceeds will benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Columbia Gorge

Join the Goldendale Equestrian Team for a Monterrey Taco Dinner and Silent Auction from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Goldendale American Legion. Silent Auction items donated by local businesses and Artisans who wish to help this extraordinary team of girls who are dedicated equestrians and honor students at Goldendale High School.

Can three people really cover thirty-seven Shakespeare plays in less than two hours? The fast-firing comedy titled The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) does just that as it parodies all of the Shakespeare plays (plus the sonnets!) with only three performers in two acts. This play is full of energy as the characters run across the stage and keep you guessing how they will pull off the next play. Performances tonight and Saturday night at 7 pm, Sunday 2 pm at the lecture hall on the 3rd floor of building 2 at the Columbia Gorge Community College campus. Tickets $10, and $5 for 13 and under, available at Klindts.

SATURDAY

Free Saturday morning movies continue at Columbia Cinemas in The Dalles, with doors open at 9:15 and the movie at 10 am. Tomorrow’s animated feature is Surf’s Up. Youth Think will collect cans of food for the food bank.

The Dalles Civic Auditorium is pleased to partner with Discover Rentals and The Dalles Wedding Place again this year for the Columbia River Gorge Bridal Show February 18th, 2017 from 11-4. They will have more than 25 exhibitors and three bridal fashion shows. There is a $5.00 admission fee, with the first 100 brides receiving a swag bag. Come connect with the professionals that will make your wedding day perfect!

“Art Deco Architecture: The Gorge” is the title of Saturday’s history program at the Original Wasco County Courthouse, presented by Hood River freelance writer and architectural historian Ellen Shapley. The program begins at 1:30 p.m. in the 1859 Courthouse at 410 West Second Place, The Dalles. Saturday’s presenter owns Architouring. She began leading tours for the Chicago Architecture Foundation 25 years ago. Her passion for history and the design of the built environment is currently focused on Portland and the Gorge. There is a TV monitor on the ground floor of the 1859 courthouse to serve those unable to climb the stairs. Coffee and cookies will be served after the program.

Want to spend time with your little princess? Come to the Royal Daddy Daughter Dance. Saturday 6 to 9 pm at the Readiness Center in The Dalles. The dance is open for any girl between the ages of 4 – 12 years old and is escorted by their father. Dress up in your nicest clothes and dance the night away, or until bedtime. Tickets $30 per couple, $10 each additional daughter.