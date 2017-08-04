Weekend events

SATURDAY

4th Annual Wally Rally and Poker Run Saturday at 10 am at The Corner Pocket in Lyle in memory of Wally Clawson. Bikes, cars, trucks, any street legal vehicles are welcome on the drive up the Klickitat, over to Glenwood and BZ Corner collecting cards along the way. Drivers and riders will meet back at the Corner Pocket at the end to collect poker hands and announce the winners. $5 per poker hand, buy as many as you would like, top 3 overall hands win cash. Any proceeds left will be donated to the Lyle High School Fishing Club in Wally’s name and a donation jar will also be available for the club.

Relay for Life for The Dalles at the Civic Auditorium, 9:00 AM – 11:00 PM PDT. It’s a community gathering event where EVERYONE can participate in the fight against cancer. Activities, music, ceremonies and food:

9:00 Registration

10:00 Opening Ceremony

10:00-9:00 Relay Store Opens/Lap Beads/Nachos

10:30 Survivors and Caregivers Lap

11:00 Survivors’ Reception/Luncheon

Silent Auction Opens 11 AM – 3 PM

11:15 Fight Like a Ninja Pistol Course

12:00-1:30 Columbia Bank Taco Lunch Fundraiser

12:00-1:00 Music with Ted Horwitz

12:30 Cupcake Walk

1:30 Use Your Head / Orange Relay

2:00 Ice Cream Social

2:15 Water Balloon Toss

3:00 Silent Auction Ends, payments due by 4:00 PM

4:15 Chocolate Bingo for the Cure

5:00-6:00 Bluegrass Music – Dufur Boys (inside)

Fred Meyer Tri-Tip Dinner Fundraiser

7:00-9:00 Paint at Relay

9:00 Spirit of Relay Ceremony

9:45 Luminaria Ceremony

11:00 Close

Maryhill Museum, Museum Explorers storytime, 11 am to 5 p Preschoolers (ages 3-6) and their families are invited to join us for stories, movement and fun, and an opportunity to explore the museum while you are here. Presented in collaboration with Fort Vancouver Regional Library District, and The Dalles-Wasco County Library. Includes free museum admission for program participants.

Shaniko Days – Everyone Welcome: Bring your horse, dog, bicycle, float, little red wagon, or great big tractor and join in the fun Music, quilt show, gun fights, games and venders to see. Plus raffles throughout the day, grand prize is a Flat Screen TV!

10 am – Parade

11 am – Mud Springs Gospel Band

1 pm – BBQ $8.00

2 pm – Ellen Jacob and Friends Band

7:30 pm – Saggy Bottom Band

SUNDAY

Country Music Festival Sunday, August 6th on the lawn of the Antelope Community Church in Antelope, Oregon with Joni Harms at 1 p.m., Paradise Rose Chuckwagon BBQ at 2 p.m., Mud Springs Gospel Band at 3 p.m. and Susie McEntire at 3:45 p.m.

Senator Ron Wyden will hold a Hood River County town hall Sunday, August 6 at 2:30 pm, at the Marine Park Pavilion, 395 SW Portage Rd, Cascade Locks.