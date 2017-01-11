Wednesday Jan. 11 closures and delays as of 4:30 a.m.

Closures and delays for Wednesday, Jan 11 as of 4:30 am

TWO HOURS LATE

• Centerville Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, Buses on snow routes. No AM High School transportation

• Trout Lake Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late

CLOSED

• Columbia Gorge Community College – All campuses closed

• Dufur Sch. Dist. – Closed. All After School Activities Cancelled.

• Glenwood Sch. Dist. – Closed

• Goldendale Sch. Dist. – Closed

• Hood River Co. Sch. Dist. – Closed

• Horizon Christian – Hood River – Closed

• Klickitat Sch. Dist. – Closed

• Lyle Sch. Dist. – Closed

• Mill A Sch. Dist. – Closed

• Mt. Pleasant Sch. Dist. – Closed

• North Wasco Co. SD 21 – Closed

• Sherman Co. Sch. Dist. – Closed

• Skamania Sch. Dist. 2 – Closed

• So. Wasco Co. Sch. Dist. – Closed

• Stevenson-Carson Sch. Dist. – Closed

• St. Mary’s Academy in The Dalles = Closed

• White Salmon Sch. Dist. – Closed

• Wishram Sch. Dist. – Closed

HEAD START

• Mid-Columbia Children’s Council – Goldendale Site closed, all classes are canceled; The Dalles/Wahtonka child care closed; The Dalles EHS/Head Start closed; Maupin Head Start closed.; Petersburg Head Start Closed.White Salmon Head Start and Early Head Start childcare closed; Carson Head Start closed; Belmont Drive Head Start Closed; COUNTRY CLUB Head Start and EHS Combo closed; Madras Site closed; Parkdale Head Start closed

• OCDC Headstart – Odell and The Dalles Centers closed Wednesday and Thursday, January 11 and 12. Pre-service rescheduled for Friday, January 13. Staff report at 9 a.m. on Friday. Students will return on Tuesday, January 17.

ALSO CLOSED

• All Oregon State agency offices in Hood River, Wasco, Gillam, Sherman and Wheeler counties closed

• Skamania Co. Public Transit – Skamania morning Transit canceled

DELAYED OPENINGS

• Wasco County offices open at 10 a.m.

• City of The Dalles offices open at 10 a.m.

• Bank of the West in The Dalles opens at 10 a.m.