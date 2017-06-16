Washington woman claims innocence in toddler’s death

RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) — A Washington woman has pleaded not guilty to allegations that she caused the death of a toddler she was hired to care for last year.

The Tri-City Herald reports 29-year-old Jocelyn M. Bellon was arraigned Thursday in the death of 2-year-old David T. Schreiber. Bellon is charged with first-degree manslaughter.

She was alone with David and his 3-month-old brother for about 1 ½ hours in July 2016 when she called the mother, saying the toddler was choking. The mother then called 911.

Doctors determined that David had a skull fracture caused by significant force and hemorrhages in both eyes, and that the injuries occurred within minutes or hours of when the ambulance arrived.

Bellon came to court on a summons, and remains out of custody on her personal recognizance.