VP Pence talks of deepening ties to European Union

BRUSSELS (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence says the U.S. and Europe may have policy differences, but they share “the same heritage, the same values and above all the same purpose: to promote peace and prosperity through freedom, democracy and the rule of law.”

He made the comment in Brussels after a meeting with EU Council President Donald Tusk.

For his part, Tusk says Pence explained “a lot about the new approach in Washington,” adding the vice president’s words were “promising for the future.”

Pence was opening with the EU’s Federica Mogherini (feh-deh-REE’-kah moh-gehr-EE’-nee) in Brussels.

Pence is holding a day of meetings with EU and NATO leaders amid skepticism over the foreign policy direction of President Donald Trump’s administration.

Trump was supportive of Great Britain’s vote to the exit the 28-nation EU bloc last year, known as Brexit. And he has suggested that the EU could soon fall apart.